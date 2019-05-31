A Combative Mama June Rejects Family's Intervention in Intense From Not to Hot Sneak Peek

It's come to this for Mama June.

In the above exclusive sneak peek of the season finale of Mama June From Not to Hot, the reality star is rebuffing intervention attempts. Dr. Ish Major and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon are not going to let her get away that easily.

"If you touch me, I swear to God," June tells Dr. Ish as he attempts to keep her from leaving.

"Your daughters are here to talk to you. You gotta hear what they have to say," Dr. Ish tells Mama June.

While he never physically touches her, June still feels the need to threaten a 911 call. Inside, Alana Thompson—Honey Boo Boo—and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon console each other with Aunt Doe Doe.