Hairspray's Nikki Blonsky Says She's the ''Happiest Ever'' After Debuting New Relationship

Nikki Blonsky is probably singing "I Can Hear the Bells" after revealing the special person in her life.

Known for Hairspray and Queen Sized, the 30-year-old actress recently debuted her boo thang, Dani. "I am the happiest I've ever been in my current relationship," Blonsky tells E! News. "[I] am excited for the future, both personally and professionally."

While the SAG-nominated star didn't share too many details about her new relationship, she low-key revealed her partner on social media. The pair attended RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles over the weekend, and appeared to have a ball.

At the convention, Nikki not only set up a booth, but she performed an iconic Hairspray song at the fierce and fabulous event. She sang "Good Morning Baltimore" but cleverly changed the lyric "Baltimore" to "DragCon." Of her time there, she shared several Instagram snaps of her experience with fans, drag icons and more.