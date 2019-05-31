How to Rock the Rocketman Look IRL

by Katherine Riley | Fri., May. 31, 2019 3:00 AM

Rocketman is finally on the big screen, tiny dancers. And we imagine some of you fashionistas are as excited as we are to unleash our inner Elton John into our daily wardrobes. Kingsman x Mr Porter and Lucky Brand agree, as both labels are releasing limited-edition Rocketman collections.

To add to the fun, we've hand-picked some looks to add a little glam rock to your everyday attire. The key is texture: Think sequins, velvet, lamé, faux fur, glitter—just not all at once.

If Benny and the Jets could see you now!

Lovers + Friends Ryder Bomber Jacket

This sequined jacket is a little glam rock, a little athleisure, all fabulous.

SHOP NOW: $188 $85 at Revolve

 

Quay x Benefit Shade Queen

No outfit is complete without a striking pair of oversize sunnies.

SHOP NOW: $60 at Revolve

Lucky Brand Elton John Live T-Shirt

Celebrate the Rocketman himself with this throwback tee.

SHOP NOW: $40 at Lucky Brand

BB Dakota Penny Lane Faux Fur Jacket

Shaggy jackets scream '70s—and this one is on sale!

SHOP NOW: $138 $41 at Revolve

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Wonderworld

The high-tops are a low-key way to add a little glitter to your getup.

SHOP NOW: $60 $45 at Zappos

Karen Walker Marques 55mm Sunglasses

Another oversize sunglasses option that's a smidge more subtle...and 70% off.

SHOP NOW: $265 $80 at Nordstrom Rack

Glamourous Metallic Chevron Jacket

This number is a playful way to get in on the windbreaker trend.

SHOP NOW: $75 at Shopbop

L'Academie The Morgan Jacket

This jacket will take you anywhere: work, date night and, of course, to a concert.

SHOP NOW: $238 $70 at Revolve

Jessica Simpson Briya Platform Sandal

Needless to say, you will own any stage or dance floor in these sky-high glittery babies.

SHOP NOW: $98 $59 at Nordstrom

