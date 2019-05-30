R. Kelly Charged With 11 New Counts of Sexual Abuse

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., May. 30, 2019 1:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
R. Kelly, Mug Shot

Chicago Police Department

R. Kelly has been charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault, E! News can confirm. 

A spokesperson for the Illinois Cook County Criminal Court said in a statement, "11 new charges related [to] sexual assault and sex abuse were filed against R. Kelly."

According to court records obtained be E! News, prosecutors filed new counts on the 52-year-old star, including charges related to criminal sex assault, aggravated criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse. Of the aggravated criminal sex abuse charges, three of the alleged victims are between the ages of 13 and 16.

Furthermore, four of the aggravated criminal sex assault charges are class X felonies. In Illinois, this means Kelly's charges carry a potential prison sentence of 30 years or more, which many are pointing out is the most he's faced.

However, Kelly's Crisis Manager, Darryl Johnson, claims the charges are "old." He said in a statement to E! News, "We knew they were coming and this was happening. He's not going to jail. We don't have the full details yet."

Watch

R. Kelly Lashes Out in Explosive Interview

The singer's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, also shared the same sentiments as Johnson. He tweeted, "#RKelly was NOT charged with a new case. He was recharged in an existing case, same alleged victim and time (a decade ago) It changes nothing."

He continued, "These are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts. We expect the same results."

R. Kelly, Steve Greenberg

AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Kelly's recent charges follow allegations made earlier this year.

As E! previously reported in February, the singer was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County. Documents showed four alleged victims, with nine of Kelly's counts involving victims between the age of 13 and 16. At the time, the 52-year-old star's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, which regarded the 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Despite the recent charges, R. Kelly has consistently denied allegations of abuse and/or misconduct over the years.

He is scheduled to go in front of the presiding judge on June 6, according to a Cook County criminal clerk.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ R. Kelly , Legal , Jail , Celeb Drama , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Drew Barrymore, Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman Ace the Co-Parenting Test at Daughter's Graduation

Whiskey Cavalier

Gone Too Soon: The Canceled One Season Shows We Still Miss

All That - Then and Now

What the Original Cast of All That Is Up to Now

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant

See Jessica Simpson's Super Relatable Mommy Struggles and What She Calls the ''Joy of Postpartum''

Kim Kardashian, Psalm West

Apple, Psalm, Poet, Oh My! Revisiting Hollywood's Most Unique Kid Names

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Son, Jack, KylieSkin, Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Video of Son Jack, a Kylie Jenner Superfan

90 Day Fiance, David and Annie

90 Day Fiancé's David and Annie on Bad Reputations, Making Amends and the State of Their Relationship

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.