Rihanna Wants You to Know How to Correctly Pronounce Her Name

Rihanna is asking her fans, "Ooh na na, what's my name?"

The Grammy winner, who has been busy promoting her Fenty empire in recent weeks, is subtly trying to tell us all how to pronounce her name. While many have referred to the star as "Re-Ah-Na" over the years, her name is actually pronounced "Re-Anna."

Rihanna actually confirmed this in recent videos for Vogue, introducing herself to the camera. After seeing the videos, one social media user noted, "so we've been pronouncing Rihanna's name wrong this whole time."

In response, many Twitter users have pointed out it's mostly Americans who pronounce it "Re-Ah-Na."