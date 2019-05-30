Adam Sandler Got Approval From Chris Farley's Mom for Emotional Tribute Song

Adam Sandler said the mother of his late friend and SNL co-star Chris Farley gave her blessing for him to perform a special song to him on TV.

Earlier this month, the actor and comedian performed the track while hosting the NBC sketch comedy series, marking his first appearance on the show in two decades. There was hardly a dry eye in the house. Sandler had previously performed the song in his standup shows across the country and debuted it on TV on his Netflix comedy special 100% Fresh, which was released in October.

Sandler said on Wednesday at an FYC Event for the special in New York that he called Farley's mother, Mary Anne Farley, to get her approval to include the track in 100% Fresh.

"Mrs. Farley was really happy and said, 'I love that. I love when anybody talks about Chris, but you really knew him, and that would be very special for my family,'" Sandler said, according to IndieWire. "So I had that in my head when we were recording. I had some weird pressure in my head. I just wanted to make sure I did it right and did him justice."