Turns Out George R.R. Martin Is Behind the Game of Thrones Ending With Bran Stark

Game of Thrones went off book at the end of its run, telling its own stories with just some guidance from source material author George R.R. Martin. Some of that guidance? It included who became the ruler of the Six Kingdoms at the end of the series.

"[Creators] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] told me there were two things [author] George R.R. Martin had planned for Bran, and that was the Hodor revelation, and that he would be king," Isaac Hempstead-Wright told HBO in an interview about the end of the series. "So that's pretty special to be directly involved in something that is part of George's vision. It was a really nice way to wrap it up."

Yep, after saying he didn't want to rule the North—or want anything at all—Bran Stark took the leadership spot formally occupied by Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and briefly Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).