From Diapers to Diplomas: Look Back on Jon and Kate Gosselin's Kids Through the Years

Anyone else feeling a bit old right about now?

In case you missed the big Instagram post, Kate Gosselin revealed earlier this week that her twin daughters Mady Gosselin and Cara Gosselin had graduated from high school.

"#Graduation...this post is a little delayed (mostly due to post graduation exhaustion lol) but I'm still beaming with pride! It's hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend ... and are headed off to college in the fall!" the proud mom shared on social media. "Where did the time go???? Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments!"

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star added, "These girls are going places and I can't wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I'm just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom #Graduation #ClassOf2019 #WellDone."