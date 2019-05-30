Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Faces Why She's Comfortable in Unhealthy Relationships

When it comes to matters of the heart, Kailyn Lowry is coming to terms with her faults.

The reality star of Teen Mom 2 fame is no stranger to problems in the love department. As has been chronicled on the MTV series, she's navigated tumultuous relationships with her partners, including the fathers of her three children, exes Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Jordan Wenner.

During a new episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with guest co-host, therapist Kati Morton, Lowry reflected on her the past mistakes and problematic patterns of her rocky romantic history.

"I don't want to be in a good, healthy relationship and then ultimately leave them or treat them like s--t to go back to the same person, so I'm scared," she told Morton.

"You're really comfortable in unhealthy relationships," Morton pointed out in response.

"Why is that? Why?" Lowry wondered. "Because it's familiar," the therapist noted.