Jersey Shore's Snooki Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Snooki's family just got a little bit bigger.

The Jersey Shore star and husband Jionni LaValle welcomed baby boy Angelo James LaValle earlier today at 2:30 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces, her rep confirms to E! News. Snooki, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, shared two adorable pictures of her little meatball on Instagram.

To say the mother-of-three is overjoyed by his arrival is an understatement. She and her kids have been eagerly awaiting their little brother's arrival ever since the family shared they were expecting on Thanksgiving last year.

Plus, the mom has always wanted another boy in the family. She previously told E! News, "I don't want any more girls. If I have a girl, I'm just going to be really upset about it."