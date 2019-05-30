Prince Harry Opens Cricket World Cup With a Few Adorable Fans

Prince Harry attended the opening match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

To kick off the event, the Duke of Sussex took to the pitch at The Oval in London and welcomed fans to the sporting event.

"The first-ever cricket World Cup took place in England in 1975, and I'm delighted that the UK will once again play host to this wonderful global sporting event featuring 10 incredible teams who, thanks to the UK's cultural diversity, will feel as though they are competing in front of a home crowd every time they take to the field," he told the crowd. "Cities across England and Wales will come alive over the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more and I am sure that the players will show their appreciation with some fantastic performances and great sportsmanship."

He then wished the teams good luck and thanked everyone who made the tournament possible.

"Here's to a brilliant six weeks of sport. Trust me, you won't want to miss any of it," he said. "I am now honored to declare the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales – OPEN!"

Not wanting to miss the action, Harry watched England face off against South Africa from a box in the stands.