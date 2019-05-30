How Much Does Sonja Morgan Remember From Her Wild The Real Housewives of New York City Night in Miami?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 30, 2019 6:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bravo

On the Wednesday, May 29 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja Morgan was, well, lit.

The episode, which was the first part of RHONY's Miami trip, featured Sonja living up to the tipsy girl name. She unpacked with the help of Tej (not Raj), tried to pee in the bathtub and got combative with pretty much everyone before falling from the table. How much does she remember? Let's see…

Sonja said she remembers calling friend Barbara Kavovit a space cadet because that's a common occurrence. What about saying Bethenny Frankel and Dorinda Medley aren't hot?

"That would be stupid. I don't remember that," Sonja said on the RHONY after show. "That's beyond drunk."

"I don't remember that either," Dorinda said.

Watch

Luann de Lesseps Talks New Music & RHONY Drama

"Yeah, are you sure that happened? I was going to knock Bethenny out? I probably thought I was speaking to Barbara. I was seeing double and feeling single," Sonja said.

What about all the comments about Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer having her sloppy seconds with men?

"I say that sober. I always tell Luann that she f—ked my guys. It's always on my mind and it comes right out," Sonja said.

Sonja and Luann got in a screaming match while in Miami over cabaret feuds and men. Luann eventually excused herself from the table rather than continue the argument.

"It's hard enough for me to have to stay sober and then to have to witness this being sober is just very hard. I've been around a lot of drunk Sonja in the past and it's not easy. Because you have to put her to bed, you have to take care of her, it's not just, ‘Haha let's have a good time with Sonja,' there's a lot of care that goes into this project after," Luann said.

Click play on the video above to hear more from the RHONY ladies.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sonja Morgan , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Dustin Diamond

Mark-Paul Gosselaar Opens Up About Saved By the Bell Cast Fights, Reboots and Zack Morris' Swagger

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: SVU Needs a New ADA, So Why Not Make Them An LGBTQ Character?

New Fall Shows 2019, Not Just Me, Carol's Second Act, Evil, Perfect Harmony

Get to Know the New TV Shows Coming Fall 2019

Alex Trebek Already Beating the Odds Against Pancreatic Cancer

"Teen Mom OG": Amber, Catelynn, Maci & Farrah 10 Years Later

Nicole Byer Calls Netflix Out for "Nailed It!" Erasure

America's Got Talent, Kodi Lee

Relive America's Got Talent's Most Heartwarming Golden Buzzer Moments

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.