How Much Does Sonja Morgan Remember From Her Wild The Real Housewives of New York City Night in Miami?

On the Wednesday, May 29 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja Morgan was, well, lit.
The episode, which was the first part of RHONY's Miami trip, featured Sonja living up to the tipsy girl name. She unpacked with the help of Tej (not Raj), tried to pee in the bathtub and got combative with pretty much everyone before falling from the table. How much does she remember? Let's see…
Sonja said she remembers calling friend Barbara Kavovit a space cadet because that's a common occurrence. What about saying Bethenny Frankel and Dorinda Medley aren't hot?
"That would be stupid. I don't remember that," Sonja said on the RHONY after show. "That's beyond drunk."
"I don't remember that either," Dorinda said.
"Yeah, are you sure that happened? I was going to knock Bethenny out? I probably thought I was speaking to Barbara. I was seeing double and feeling single," Sonja said.
What about all the comments about Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer having her sloppy seconds with men?
"I say that sober. I always tell Luann that she f—ked my guys. It's always on my mind and it comes right out," Sonja said.
Sonja and Luann got in a screaming match while in Miami over cabaret feuds and men. Luann eventually excused herself from the table rather than continue the argument.
"It's hard enough for me to have to stay sober and then to have to witness this being sober is just very hard. I've been around a lot of drunk Sonja in the past and it's not easy. Because you have to put her to bed, you have to take care of her, it's not just, ‘Haha let's have a good time with Sonja,' there's a lot of care that goes into this project after," Luann said.
