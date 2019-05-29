Jenelle Evans' Teen Mom Co-Stars React to Ongoing Custody Battle: ''Help Is Out There''

Instagram
As more light sheds on Jenelle Evans' custody battle and her tumultuous relationship with David Eason, some of her Teen Mom co-stars are breaking their silence on the situation.
For those who haven't been following along, the 27-year-old reality TV star lost temporary custody of her three children—Jace, 9, Kaiser,4, and Ensley, 2—on Tuesday morning.
A source close to Jenelle told E! News, "Jenelle was stunned that the judge did not give her back the kids." Adding, "They are all for the time being remaining with their respective caregivers."
Additionally, Barbara Evans confirmed to us that she currently has custody of Jace and Ensley. "Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first," she said. Moreover, Eason's daughter, Maryssa is under the care of her mother, Whitney Johnson.
With the recent news of the reality TV personality's current situation, her fellow MTV castmates have issued statements to E! News about the whole thing.
Leah Messer, who is set to release her memoir Hope, Faith & Grace early next year, explained this could be a bit of a "wake-up" call for Evans.
"What happened is sad, but I think it's in the best interest of the children. I want the children in a safe healthy environment," she told E! News. "I feel bad for Jenelle. I've hit rock bottom myself and sometimes that's what it takes to make things right. I truly hope this is a wake up call for her."
The Teen Mom 2 star continued, "If [David] was the cause of me losing my children, I would have stepped away from the marriage a while ago. If I lost custody because I didn't protect my children from him, I would make sure the judge knew they were my first priority by leaving him."
In any case, Messer closed her statement by reassuring Jenelle that "help is out there."
"We don't know what's happening behind closed doors. We really don't. She needs to know, whatever is happening, the help is out there for her. It's always been there for her."
Despite the rocky relationship between Kailyn Lowry and the 27-year-old reality TV personality, the Teen Mom 2 star is only "hoping for the best" for Evans.
In a joint statement with her Coffee Convos podcast co-host, Lindsie Christie, the two told E! News, "We are treading very lightly when it comes to discussing the Evans/Eason family. We wanted to wait until we had all the details of events to be able to fully give our opinion on the matter."
"We are both hoping for the best for Jenelle and her children," they said. "Currently, both of us are blocked on Jenelle's accounts and, as currently as a few weeks ago, still being harassed by David Eason."
Furthermore, Evans' long-time supporter, Briana DeJesus, revealed she's been trying to reach the Teen Mom 2 star after news broke about the custody. "I have not spoken to her since it happened. I have tried to call her and I've reached out, but she hasn't responded."
While it's unknown what the future holds for both Jenelle and David, it was previously reported that Kaiser is the one who prompted Child Protective Services after speaking with his school counselors about the issues happening at home.
With the ongoing drama, a source close to the MTV star previously told E! News the couple's relationship is definitely affecting their custody battle.