Taron Egerton, Richard Madden and More Dazzle at Rocketman NYC Premiere

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Elton John is known for his stunning styles and flare for the dramatic.
So, it's safe to say that the bar was set high for all the stars attending the Rocketman premiere in New York City. Stars like Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas Howard and Claudia Shiffer made sure to rise to the occasion with their chic and colorful outfits that were perfectly suited for the fun premiere.
Plus, accessories were available for those who wanted to add a touch of glamour to their ensembles. Members of the crowd were given star-shaped sunglasses, similar to the ones Elton John would sport, as well as masks that looked just like Taron in character.
Although, a good sense of fashion does not seem to be lacking for the famous Rocketman cast, which includes former Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. In Cannes, the celebs truly stood out in their designer ensembles, which the cameras caught plenty pictures of.
To see how their New York City red carpet looks compare to their other premieres, check out the gallery below!
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Richard Madden
The King of the North never looked more dashing than in a designer all-black ensemble.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Darren Criss
This daring look has people roaring with Glee.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Jamie Bell
New dad and Rocketman star Jamie Bell makes his first red-carpet appearance since welcoming his daughter.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Tan France & Antoni Porowski
Fashion expert and cooking connoisseur make the premiere the perfect opportunity for a friend's night out.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Padma Lakshmi
Top Chef? More like America's Next Top Model!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Taron Egerton
There are only good vibes coming from this retro '70s inspired look sported by the main man himself.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Bryce Dallas Howard
The actress goes retro in a satin gown by The Vampire's Wife.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gayle King
Orange is the new black, right?
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
David Furnish
Elton John's husband gives the singer a run for his money in this black-and-white suit.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Cuba Gooding Jr.
The actor makes a statement in this casual-yet chic look.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Claudia Schiffer
When she isn't walking the runways, this supermodel struts her stuff on the red carpets.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Don Lemon & Tim Malone
There's no better way to celebrate an engagement than with a star-studded movie premiere.