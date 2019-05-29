Big Littles Lies Season 2 Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Now that Game of Thrones is over, HBO's Big Little Lies is here to fill that void deep in your heart.

While the cast isn't back in Monterey (just a few more weeks!), they are living it up in New York City for the Season 2 premiere of the beloved HBO show. Aside from the main key players gracing the red carpet—Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Adam ScottLaura Dern, Meryl Streep and Shailene Woodley—many celebs also attended the highly coveted event.

Wearing a sheer white blouse, floral floor-length skirt and Tiffany blue sneakers, Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness brought the drama to the fête with his electrifying ensemble. Because if there's a time or a place to do so, it's at the Big Little Lies premiere.

Notably, Jessica Williams lit up the room with her iridescent pink sequins dress, which also featured pastel green feather trim, billowing sleeves and more. If anything, it exuded Madeline Martha Mackenzie vibes—very extra and over-the-top in the best way.

To see everyone's dazzling ensembles and the celebs who got an invite to the coveted event, take a peek at our gallery below!

Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman & Meryl Streep

This is what we call an ensemble... cast! The Big Little Lies stars share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the New York premiere of the TV series.

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

Madeline Martha Mackenzie is here! Witherspoon goes glam for the special occasion with a strapless blush and black cocktail dress, black pumps and dainty jewelry pieces.

Zoe Kravitz, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

There's nothing quite like a little black dress and the rhinestone-studded number Kravitz wears is proof. She's in Saint Laurent, btw.

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meryl Streep

Yes, Streep is hitting the small screen come June for the HBO series, and here, she stuns in a bohemian-style gown.

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

The 27-year-old actress goes for a bold retro lewk at the New York City premiere. She serves us mod-style vibes with her black Christian Dior dress, Bardot-esque hairdo and dramatic cat-eye.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Date night! Nicole and Keith light up the room as they pose for pictures on the red carpet. The Big Little Lies star dazzles in a black sequin (and feather trim) Michael Kors blazer.

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgard

Skarsgard might be the Monterey jerk (not a spoiler, FYI) but he looks dapper and sweet at the Big Little Lies event in a timeless suit.

Adam Scott, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Adam Scott

Who says men's fashion needs to be boring? Scott dons a brown plaid blazer, brown slacks and navy blue button-down.

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Laura Dern

The Stars Wars actress opts for something simple but striking in her white blazer, black peek-a-boo blouse and black slacks. 

James Tupper, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

James Tupper

The Big Little Lies actor keeps things classic with a velvet navy blue blazer and black slacks.

Kathryn Newton, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kathryn Newton

Two snaps and a twirl! Newton shows up and shows out for the star-studded event in a halter gown, which features a plunging neckline, billowing bottom and fun pattern.

Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Pugliese, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese

Couple goals! The Lion King star attends the star-studded event with wife Elisa. 

Gina Gershon, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gina Gershon

Royal blues! Gershon stuns at the premiere of Big Little Lies in her blue suit, black rhinestone-studded pumps and statement-making jewelry pieces.

Jessica Williams, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jessica Williams

Ring the alarm, because Williams shuts down the red carpet with this electrifying ensemble, complete with large iridescent pink sequins, green feather trim and more.

Nelly Buchet, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nelly Buchet

Buchet skips a floor-length gown for this audacious white pantsuit. Don't mind us, we're adding this to our vision board.

Ivy George, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Iain Armitage, Darby Camp, Chloe Coleman, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ivy George, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Iain Armitage, Darby Camp & Chloe Coleman

Small but mighty! The Big Little Lies stars pose for the cameras in their flashy, snazzy get-ups at the series premiere.

Michelle Pfeiffer, David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer & David E. Kelley

The famous pair look head-over-heels in love at the Big Little Lies premiere.

Phoebe Robinson, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Phoebe Robinson

Hello, sunshine! Robinson lights up the red carpet with her bright-yellow dress (which features pockets!) and matching heels.

Jonathan Van Ness, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness

Can you believe?! The Queer Eye star goes bold and, dare we say, dramatic for the special occasion. He dons a sheer blouse, floral skirt and Tiffany blue sneaks.

Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer

A dynamic duo! Jacobson adds a pop of color to the red carpet with her yellow outfit while Glazer keeps things classic with her black polka dot co-ord set.

Lily Rabe, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lily Rabe

The 36-year-old star opts for something more bohemian (like Streep) for the HBO premiere.

Merrin Dungey, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Merrin Dungey

The Fix actress shines bright at the star-studded event in a dazzling off-white dress, complete with silver and gold lamé leaf designs.

Margarita Levieva, Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Margarita Levieva

Green with envy! Margarita brings the glitz and the glam with her lavish emerald sequins dress.

The HBO series returns on June 9 at 9 p.m., so get your popcorn and wine ready!

