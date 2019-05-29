The Bachelor's Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Welcome Their First Child

The Bachelor family is growing once again!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Luyendyk are officially parents after welcoming a baby girl into the world.

"We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl," the former Bachelor star's Instagram Story read about the exciting news. "Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy."

While the couple didn't reveal their little nugget's name, the reality TV personality shared some details of their newborn. "6 lbs, 13 oz," Arie captioned his social media post. "20 cm long."

This special announcement comes as no surprise to fans, who had a feeling the baby was on the way, after the season 22 stars snapped pictures from the hospital on Instagram.

"IT'S HAPPENING!" Arie captioned a previous post.

In fact, the couple has documented most of their journey to parenthood on social media. Whether enjoying a babymoon in Bermuda or sharing ultrasound images of their little one, the pair couldn't hide their excitement about the new addition to their family.