The Bachelor's Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Welcome Their First Child

The Bachelor family is growing once again!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife Lauren Luyendyk are officially parents after welcoming a baby girl into the world.

"We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl," the former Bachelor star's Instagram Story read about the exciting news. "Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy."

While the couple didn't reveal their little nugget's name, the reality TV personality shared some details of their newborn. "6 lbs, 13 oz," Arie captioned his social media post. "20 cm long."

This special announcement comes as no surprise to fans, who had a feeling the baby was on the way, after the season 22 stars snapped pictures from the hospital on Instagram.

"IT'S HAPPENING!" Arie captioned a previous post.

In fact, the couple has documented most of their journey to parenthood on social media. Whether enjoying a babymoon in Bermuda or sharing ultrasound images of their little one, the pair couldn't hide their excitement about the new addition to their family.

The famous duo even created an Instagram account for their baby girl, which has already garnered 272,000 followers.

Arie Luyendyk

Instagram

"Nothing compares, absolutely nothing compares to the moment you find out you're going to be a dad!" Arie shared on Instagram when first announcing his wife's pregnancy. "We cried, we laughed and it really was such a special moment for us, we're so freakin' happy!"

Lauren continued, "Our greatest adventure begins June 2019!" Although, it seems their baby girl arrived a bit sooner than expected.

Back in November, the reality TV couple opened up about what they envision their lives to be with a newborn around the house. Arie predicted to Us Weekly that he'll be "such a softie" with their little bundle of joy while "Lauren is a little bit more of the disciplinarian."

"We're kind of basing it off of how we parent our dogs," Lauren added.

But as parents know, you don't really know how things will turn out until the little one arrives.

"A year ago today I got engaged to the love of my life while the world watched. Our story is pretty unconventional, but it's ours," Lauren shared on Instagram. "Grateful for @bachelorabc bringing us together, because he's the best thing that ever happened to me."

Congratulations to the couple on their baby girl!

