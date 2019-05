Miranda Lambert Slams ''Completely Made-Up'' Rumors About Brendan McLoughlin Split

Those rumors you read that claim Miranda Lambert and new husband Brendan McLoughlin are breaking up? Fake news.

In February, the 35-year-old country star revealed in an Instagram post that she had remarried, following her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton. She introduced her new beau, McLoughlin, a 27-year-old NYPD officer. A recent tabloid report claimed that Lambert is divorcing him after just 122 days of marriage, claiming that time apart was taking its toll on their relationship and she wanted him to settle with her in Nashville and raise a family.

The story is "completely made-up," the singer's rep said in a statement to E! News, adding, "Not one iota is true. They are happy and together!"