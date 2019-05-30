See Why Natalie, Joel & Stephanie Halcro Get Choked Up During a Visit to Their Mom's Childhood Home

As she and her equally teary-eyed siblings pore over the markings, the wall's sentimental value becomes clearer. It's a height record from the Halcro-Pierson cousins' younger years and touts inscriptions for every member of the family, Olivia and Sophia Pierson included.

"Oh my goodness. Look, my name!" notes Joel, as Nat stumbles upon her own beside a mark labeled December 1991. When Stephanie inquires again about the wall's preservation, the new owner says her family never painted over it because they thought it was "a good sign."

So now that the gang has gotten weepy in her entryway, think the current resident will greenlight Jim and Rhonda Halcro's surprise party idea?

"I want to ask her right now but I feel like it might be a bit intrusive," Nat tells the camera. "But I'm going to call her later. And I'm hoping she'll say yes cause my parents will never see this coming."

Fingers crossed! See the Halcros' emotional walk down memory lane in the clip above!