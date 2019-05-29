The Real Housewives of New York City's Miami Trip Takes a Wild Turn When Luann Tangles With Sonja and Dorinda

It looks like The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 trip to Miami is one for the record books.

Bravo already released a preview featuring Bethenny Frankel reprising her iconic Scary Island line, "Go to sleep," this time directed at Sonja Morgan, and now we have the below showdown between Sonja and Luann de Lesseps with some slurring Dorinda Medley mixed in for good measure.

In the new preview of the Wednesday, May 29 episode of RHONY, the ladies are well into their Miami trip (and vacation booze it seems), when Dorinda and Luann go at it over…cabaret!

Dorinda demands an apology, but Luann doesn't want to be told what to say.

"I'll say whatever the f—k I want. Don't you tell me, like you said to me the other day, I'll do whatever I damn well please. And I will send you a lawyer's letter and you;'re not going to use me to bolster yourself up," Dorinda says.