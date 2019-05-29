13 Reasons Why Creator Responds to Study Showing Youth Suicides Up After Netflix Series

13 Reasons Why creator and showrunner Brian Yorkey is speaking out about the concerns about a possible link between the Netflix series and real-life suicide rates.

According to a National Institutes of Health-supported study released in April, the rate of suicide by U.S. youth ages 10 to 17, especially boys, was 28.9 percent higher in the month following the 2017 debut of the hit teen drama show than any monthly rate over the past five years. The show's first season includes a graphic scene of a bullied teenage girl, the narrator, taking her own life.

However, researchers said they could not "make a causal link between the release of 13 Reasons Why and the observed changes in suicide rates," and also could not "rule out the possibility that unmeasured events or factors influenced suicide rates during this period."

"It's always hard to understand correlation with these types of studies, given that you don't know who watched the show or heard about it in the news," Yorkey and the series' adviser and psychiatrist Rebecca Hedrick wrote in a Hollywood Reporter guest column posted on Tuesday. "Experts also agree that many factors contribute to people taking their own lives."