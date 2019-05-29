Wells Adams Reveals Why His Wedding to Sarah Hyland Could Be "So Weird"

One big happy family? Not quite yet!

It's no secret that Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have a strong relationship that pop culture fans cannot get enough of.

But when it comes to the Bachelor in Paradise star introducing his parents to his girlfriend's mom and dad, there doesn't seem to be an immediate rush.

"My parents haven't met Sarah's parents and for good reason," Wells shared on a brand-new episode of Your Favorite Thing podcast. "They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum and I'm just sure someone's going to get into a fight about something."

He added, "They are going to hang out one time and it's going to be at the wedding and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics."