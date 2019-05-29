Tiffany Haddish Leaves Her Phone On in Audition Rooms For an Interesting (and Hysterical) Reason

Alexandra Gavillet / THR
by Corinne Heller | Wed., May. 29, 2019 9:00 AM
Alexandra Gavillet / THR
When an actor goes in for an audition, they typically turn off or mute their phone. Not Tiffany Haddish.
"You know what I'd do? I'd put my phone on voice memo and put it in my bag. I'd do the audition, walk out the room and leave my bag," the Girls Trip and The Last O.G. actress and comedienne told The Hollywood Reporter in a cover round-table interview released on Wednesday. "Then I'd come back and be like, 'Oh, I forgot my purse in there.'"
This trick would provide direct, candid and often insulting feedback from say, a casting director, that the subsequent filtered words from an agent. And Haddish wants to know what these people really think about her.
She said that when she listened to the recordings later on, she would hear people saying things like, "She is not as urban as I thought she would be," "She's so ghetto, I just can't," "Her boobs aren't big enough," and "I really think we should just go with a white girl. This role should be changed to white."
"Wait, how many rooms did you leave it in?" fellow interviewee Maya Rudolph asked, to which Haddish replied, "A lot. It was like my M.O."
The Real Housewives of New York City's Miami Trip Takes a Wild Turn When Luann Tangles With Sonja and Dorinda
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?