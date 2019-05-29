Up Turns 10: Celebrate by Looking Back at More Pixar Favorites

Happy anniversary, Up!

It's been 10 years since Pixar released the animated classic.

For those who haven't seen the film, the movie is about a 78-year-old man named Carl (Ed Asner) who always dreamed of visiting Paradise Falls in South America with his wife Ellie. But after she passes away, he decides to make that dream a reality. Instead of traveling to the mysterious land by plane or boat, he chooses to float there by tying a bunch of balloons to his house.

Once in the air, Carl realizes he has a stowaway—an 8-year-old scout named Russell (Jordan Nagai) who had previously annoyed Carl with his attempts to earn his "assisting the elderly" badge.

Together, the two make the trip. Along the way, they befriend a dog named Dug, help out a bird named Kevin and face off against Charles Muntz (Christopher Plummer)—an explorer and childhood hero of Carl's who turns out to be the villain. Throughout it all, Carl and Russell develop a friendship that brings the fuzzy feelings Pixar is known for.