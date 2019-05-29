EXCLUSIVE!

The Challenge: War of the Worlds Reunion Sneak Peek: Da'Vonne Brought the Receipts for Feud With Kam

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 29, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kam Williams, DaVonne Rogers, The Challenge

MTV

If you thought all the drama on The Challenge: War of the Worlds happened in the field, think again.

E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the big The Challenge: War of the Worlds reunion hosted by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and Kam Williams from Are You the One? And Da'Vonne Rogers from Big Brother aired their dirty social media laundry. Why the unfollows?

"I don't know, I just felt like there were things being said, YouTube videos being made," Kam said.

The YouTube videos Kam is referring to are Da'Vonne's episodic recap posts. When her first impressions video went up, Da'Vonne left out Theo Campbell of Love Island fame. But her real first impression? "Oh, damn. He fine. You know what I'm saying?" Da'Vonne said.

Watch

Maryse Ouellet & Mike The Miz Mizanin Spill on Newborn Baby

So, did Kam break girl code? This is where they want to set the record straight. There's no boy drama here.

"With Da'Vonne and I, it's not boy drama. I think initially, in the very beginning of the game, when she asked me, she was like, ‘Hey, there's a guy here that we both kind of think is cute. Do you want him?' I don't ever come to this game for a guy, so at the time I was just like, ‘Girl, I'm not even here to focus on that.'" But Kam and Theo did get close.

So, why did this friendship crumble? Was it because of Theo after all? Da'Vonne has paperwork to back up her story…

Click play on the video above.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds reunion airs Wednesday, May 29 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet

Trending Stories

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.