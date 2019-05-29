Julianne Moore Reveals She "Definitely" Does Not Get Equal Pay

Five Oscar nominations and one win still doesn't secure you equal pay—just ask Julianne Moore.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the actress with a career spanning more than three decades was asked if she gets equal pay.

"Oh, no! Definitely not," she told the newspaper laughing. According to Moore, while she tends to get equal pay in independent films because the actors earn a share of the profits instead of an upfront payment, "in terms of other films, obviously it's hierarchical."

She continued to The Telegraph, "So if there are people who have bigger parts and are bigger stars, they'll be paid more. But I think the question everyone is asking is, well, even if it is hierarchical, and you have actors of equal stature and equal parts, then they should be paid the same. But obviously it's very challenging."