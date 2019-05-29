Meet the Trainers From Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Season 3!

Khloe Kardashian is back on her guru game—and she's got backup!

Viewers who watched Revenge Body's first two seasons know its titular lifestyle adviser has help coaching each season's participants through their respective 12-week transformations. And not from just anybody, either. When it comes to professional trainers, Khloe enlists the best of the best. So before diving into Revenge Body's next wave of redemption stories when it returns July 7 for season 3, catch up with the celebrity fitness instructors slated to steer its upcoming contenders down curated paths toward health and happiness.

This year, veteran workout guides Corey Calliet, Latreal Mitchell, Simone De La Rue and more will be joined on Revenge Body by a couple of newbies for another round of butt-kicking (the well-meaning kind). Audiences will get to know the gym's newest additions more thoroughly this summer.