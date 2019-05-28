Say Goodbye to The 100's Clarke For Now, But Expect Some "Wild" and "Cool" Twists to Come

Surprise! Things continue to get even more messed up on The 100.

Clarke's still seemingly erased, with her body lost to Josephine, and now she's knocking Bellamy out and has learned that nightbloods can be artificially made. Meanwhile, Octavia and Diyoza have discovered that this planet/moon is all kinds of screwed up, and those temporal flares combined with some crazy quicksand are no joke. It's a mess, as it always is when these survivors end up anywhere.

And while we're obviously missing Clarke, Josephine is a barrel of fun, and Josephine pretending to be Clarke is highly entertaining. Bellamy now knows what has happened to Clarke, but unfortunately he's been paralyzed, so he can't do anything about it at the moment.