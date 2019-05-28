Kit Harington Checks Into Treatment Center to Work on "Personal Issues"

Kit Harington is putting his health first. The 32-year-old Game of Thrones star has checked into a wellness retreat.

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," his rep tells E! News.

Harington has reportedly been at the Connecticut retreat for about a month, arriving ahead of the HBO show's series finale. Harington, who has not been spotted out and about since mid-April, was last photographed in public at the GoT season eight premiere in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Days earlier, the actor was spotted in New York City, where he hosted Saturday Night Live. Harington's wife, former GoT co-star Rose Leslie, even made an appearance in his SNL opening monologue.