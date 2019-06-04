EXCLUSIVE!

Little Big Town's Red Carpet Looks May Be Your Next Style Crush

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 4, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Little Big Town

Paul Morigi/WireImage for The Recording Academy

When it comes to the red carpet, Little Big Town always goes big!

As excitement continues to build for tomorrow night's 2019 CMT Music Awards, fashion lovers will have their eyes peeled to see what country music's biggest stars will be wearing at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

When it comes to Little Big Town—who are serving as hosts and performers for the live telecast—pop culture fans can expect a whole lot of looks.

"Oh you can fully expect multiple outfit changes! That's one of the best parts of being asked to come back and host. In that setup, it gives us a lot of creative freedom to try some things that we maybe couldn't for a red carpet," Karen Fairchild shared with E! News exclusively. "I remember last year, I got to wear this incredible Gucci pajama-inspired silk top and pant set and a vintage Loris Azzaro leopard dress that was my favorite of the night. Between the red carpet, performances and hosting, we will be changing left and right!"

Watch

Little Big Town Reveals Their Kids Want to Start a Band

According to the fashion lover, fans can prepare for "incredible" custom pieces. And just like previous award shows, Karen, Jimi Westbrook, Philip Sweet and Kimberly Schlapman will work together for a cohesive look.

"We've been a band for 20 years so it's pretty easy for the four of us to meld together in a way that makes sense," Karen explained. "Our stylist, Karla Welch has been with us for over 10 years so she knows the four of us to a tee and pulls items that work together, but are also very unique to each of us."

Before showtime, we decided to compile just some of Little Big Town's fantastic red carpet looks in our gallery below.

Little Big Town, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

2019 ACM Awards

"What a night. Thank you. #acmawards," Little Big Town wrote on Instagram when posing on the red carpet. 

Little Big Town, 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2019 Grammys

"When Someone Stops Loving You" is the special song that earned Little Big Town a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. 

Little Big Town

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

2018 CMT Music Awards

Yee-haw! The Bridgestone Arena became a bit more fashionable with this group on the carpet. 

Article continues below

Little Big Town, Stand Up To Cancer 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

2018 Stand Up to Cancer

Using their voice for good! Little Big Town showed their support for the sixth biennial SU2C telecast.  

Little Big Town

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2018 Grammys

Before winning the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Award for "Better Man," the artists turned heads at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

Little Big Town

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2017 Grammys

Shortly before they took the stage to perform on music's biggest night, Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook looked like one fantastic group in the fashion department. 

Article continues below

Little Big Town, 2017 ACM Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2017 ACM Awards

"My favorite thing to do on the road is go to flea markets and antique stores," Karen Fairchild once shared with Racked. "My bandmate Kimberly [Schlapman] and I always go antiquing together." 

Little Big Town, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

2017 CMA Awards

The evening was all about celebrating the success of "Better Man," which gave Little Big Town one of the biggest hits of their career thus far.  

Little Big Town

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

2016 Grammys

Before winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their hit "Girl Crush," Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet brought the glam to music's biggest night. 

Article continues below

Little Big Town, Billboard Music Awards 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2015 Billboard Music Awards

"One of my favorite dresses was a black Valentino leather mini with a beautiful bow that draped over one shoulder. I wore it to the Billboard Awards. The fit was impeccable," Karen shared with E! News when giving credit to glam squad members Richard Collins and Karan Mitchell. "The over the knees boots were Givenchy...Sometimes it all comes together and that was one of those nights."

Little Big Town, 2015 CMA Awards

John Shearer/WireImage

2015 CMA Awards

It was a big night for the country music crew who walked away with Single of the Year thanks to "Girl Crush." 

Little Big Town

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2011 CMT Music Awards

Rewind to 2011 when the group was nominated for Group Video of the Year thanks to "Little White Church." 

Article continues below

Little Big Town

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2010 CMT Music Awards

"I'm probably the biggest risk-taker of the group," Karen Fairchild once told Racked. "I don't mind going out there and trying something and knowing it might be criticized, that maybe fans won't get what I'm doing. If I love it, I wear it!"

Little Big Town, 2008 ACM Awards

Andrew Gombert/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

2008 ACM Awards

Stylist Karla Welch has been known to pull looks for all four members of Little Big Town. She's also previously worked with Justin Bieber, Tori Kelly and P!nk. 

Little Big Town

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2007 Grammys

While celebrating their Best Country Album nomination for The Road to Here, the "Boondocks" singers proved they've had style for years. 

Article continues below

The 2019 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. only on CMT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 CMT Music Awards , Music , Entertainment , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Exclusives , Red Carpet

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miranda Lambert

Everything We've Learned About Miranda Lambert's Love Life Based on Her Lyrics

Miley Cyrus Wants a Party in the Bedroom

Christina Aguilera, THE XPERIENCE at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Christina Aguilera Says the Story Demi Lovato Shared With Her Keeps Her Going On Her ''Worst Days''

Christina Aguilera Teases Sin City Show & Recalls Meeting Demi Lovato

Tiffany Haddish Tells Which Character From "The Lion King" She'd Be

Lindsay Lohan Is "Hard At Work" on New Music

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus' Hotline Is Now Open for Business

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.