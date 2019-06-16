Captain Marvel, Arya Stark & More! Vote for Your Favorite Hero Before the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Jun. 16, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Robert Downey Jr. &amp;amp; Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Avengers End Game

Walt Disney Studios

Heroes, assemble!

Sadly, this is not a post about a secret Avengers film (although we are rooting for one), but it is a post about heroes, which is still pretty great.

Despite the fact that some villains are so bad they're good, when it comes to most stories you'll find us rooting for the heroes. Whether they are saving America or fighting against injustice, heroes are always worth shining a light on.

That's why the Best Hero category at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards might be our favorite category of them all. 

From Marvel superheroes to warriors fighting for the Iron Throne, this year's nominees are totally badass. Each one of them could earn the title Best Hero, but come Monday, June 17, only one will take home the show's coveted popcorn trophy.

That doesn't mean however that we don't want to know which actor and their corresponding heroic character you think deserves to win. In fact, we want you to cast your vote below!

Watch

Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson & Jude Law Marvel Over Captain

Of course, before you can vote we should probably tell you who is up for this award, right?

For starters there is Brie Larson for her portrayal of both Carol Danvers and Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel. The pilot turned superhero is fierce, strong and ready to defend the universe no matter what the challenge.

She will be battling it out against another Marvel superhero, Robert Downey Jr. as the one and only Tony Stark AKA Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. Even though all of the heroes in Avengers: Endgame (Captain Marvel included) were stellar, there is something about the way Iron Man rises to the challenge and leads the way that makes him a hero's hero.

Next up is Zachary Levi, who also happens to be the MTV Movie & TV Awards host this year. His role as Billy Batson and Shazam in the fun hero flick Shazam! had us laughing and applauding.

Arya Stark, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington is also in this category for his portrayal of Ron Stallworth.

Ron might not have super powers but he does manage to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan as a black man, which was not easy...or risk free.

Last, but certainly not least, is the only TV hero up for this award...Maisie Williams as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones.

Hello, she's Arya freaking Stark and she's always been a badass.

Thanks to her killer instincts and epic performance in the final season of the HBO series—and her sword-wielding skills—she totally deserves to be in this category.

Which fictional character do you want to see take home the Best Hero trophy when the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards air on June 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV? Vote now!

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Best Hero
Which MTV TV & Movie Awards nominee for Best Hero deserves the win?
7.9%
1.8%
3.6%
45.5%
41.2%

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on Monday, June 17 on MTV Canada 9e|6p. Also watch the live stream at https://www.mtv.ca/shows/mtv-movie-and-tv-awards/

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards , Apple News , Captain Marvel , Game Of Thrones , Movies , TV , Robert Downey Jr. , Brie Larson , Maisie Williams

Trending Stories

Latest News
Scotty McCreery, Gabi McCreery, 2019, Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

American Idol's Scotty McCreery Looks Back on His First Year of Marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen, 2009 MTV Movie Awards

Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Sandra Bullock: See What the MTV Movie Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Tupac Shakur

The Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur: Untangling the Epic Layers of Mystery Surrounding the Complicated Rapper's Death

Woodstock 50, Fyre Festival, Logos

No Location, Tickets TBD and 1 Act Down: All the Problems Plaguing Woodstock 50 After the Fyre Fest Debacle

Zachary Levi

6 Things to Know About the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

E-Comm: Sir John x Luminess Cosmetics Lion King Collection

The Lion King Sir John x Luminess Cosmetics Collection Is Here!

Lala Kent, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Riskiest Fashion

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Lala Kent, Mischa Barton and More

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.