Score Up to 65% Off at This Marc Jacobs Flash Sale

by Katherine Riley | Tue., May. 28, 2019 11:47 AM
Looking for a new bag for summer? Well, you've come to the right place. Nordstrom Rack is currently offering deep discounts up to 65% off on Marc Jacobs merch. From smaller items like card cases, crossbodys and wallets to bigger bags like messengers and even duffles—it's all on sale.
We've highlighted a few of our fashionable faves below. So take a look and happy shopping!
The pop-of-color trim elevates this nylon bag.
The bold graphics make this an eye-catching choice for the girl on the go!
We can't think of a better catchall bag to take glamping or to the beach.
This classic bag is the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.
Get in on the pastel trend at 50% off!
Another classic style that is so worth the investment
Be glam-rock every day with this dazzler that 65% off!
The beads and pompoms add a little boho flair to this classic bag.
