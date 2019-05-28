Ohio Weatherman Has No Time for The Bachelorette Viewers During Severe Weather Alert

For some viewers, it seems The Bachelorette was more important than their safety.

When the ABC reality show was interrupted for a special weather statement from local Ohio weatherman Jamie Simpson about tornado and flash flood warnings, some viewers expressed their annoyance on social media.

"I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining…No, we're not going back to the show, folks! This is a dangerous situation, OK? Think about if this was your neighborhood. I'm sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we're going to do," Simpson said during a live broadcast. "Some people complain that this is all about my ego—Stop. Just stop right now. It's not. I'm done with you people! I really am. This is pathetic. This is a dangerous situation here."