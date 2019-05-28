Latin Pop Star Gabriel Diniz Dead at 28 After Horrific Plane Crash

Latin singer Gabriel Diniz has passed away at the age of 28, multiple outlets report.

The pop star, beloved in his native Brazil and known for his hit song "Jenifer," died on Monday, May 27, when his plane crashed in the town of Porto do Mato in Estância, on the southern coast of Sergipe. Sergipe, Brazil's smallest state, is located northeast of Salvador, where Gabriel's small plane reportedly took off from.

According to Gabriel's social media, he had just performed in Feira de Santana, located northwest of Salvador. On May 26, Gabriel posted photos from his performance, sharing a message with his fans.

"Always a joy to return to Feira de Santana and be greeted with such joy and with so much positive energy thank you for the kindness guys," his message, translated to English, reads.