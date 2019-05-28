Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Welcome Baby No. 3—Find Out Her Name

It was a Memorial Day weekend to remember for Jessa Duggar.

The Counting On star and husband Ben Seewald welcomed their third child—a beautiful baby girl—at home on Sunday.

"She feels so tiny compared to her siblings!" the couple shared in a statement to E! News. "We're so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!"

According to the couple, their baby girl weighed in a seven pounds and 14 ounces. As for her name, the proud parents chose Ivy Jane Seewald.

"We were getting ready for church when my water broke, and we were thinking ‘Well, I guess we have a change of plans! After three and a half hours of labor, Ivy was born at 5:57 p.m," the couple added. "Her due date was June 5th, and since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again. We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers. We definitely weren't expecting that!"