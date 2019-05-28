90 Day Fiancé Stars Russ and Paola on Life With a New Baby, Regrets and Surprises Ahead

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 28, 2019 9:47 AM

With a new baby comes all sorts of new challenges—and drama—for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Russ and Paola Mayfield.

"I think my social life, like, I'm the one who has to stay at home with the baby. I feel like I‘m the one who is sacrificing the most," Paola told E! News about the biggest life change with baby Axel now in the picture. "I feel like I'm sacrificing a lot. I don't regret it, but I feel like sometimes I get a little bit jealous about the difference between my husband and I..."

However, Russ said Pao was very protective of baby Axel.

"She is beyond overprotective and overbearing for Axel. Like, when he was first born, she wouldn't let anybody hold him but me—barely—and she would hold him more," Russ told us.

90 Day Fiance Stars Russ & Paola Talk Baby Boy & More

Cameras follow the couple throughout their pregnancy, including ups and downs with family and friends. And with the cameras comes regrets. Russ and Pao both said they regret how things played out with her friend Juan during season three of Happily Ever After?.

"I feel like Juan interferes with our relationship more than he should, and yeah, I don't enjoy that," Russ said.

"He's like a sister to me. I don't know, I just feel like maybe that Pao around Juan, I just feel that I don't care what happen around me, I just want to have fun. I just get caught up in that moment and it reminds me of when we were like 16 because I've known him my whole life," Pao said.

As for what's ahead on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four, Russ said there will be surprises.

"Everything the way we brought Axel to this world is going to be completely different and it's going to be really beautiful, an amazing story," Paola teased.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

