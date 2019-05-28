Big Brother's Elena Davies Addresses Reconciliation Rumors With Ex Mark Jansen

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., May. 28, 2019 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mark Jansen, Elena Davies

GP/Star Max/GC Images

Has MarLena reunited? That's what many Big Brother fans believe after Mark Jansen and Elena Davies recently posted similar bedroom shots on their Instagrams.

So today, Davies is putting any and all romance rumors to rest, addressing their current status on the latest episode of her podcast MiscELENAeous. (The season 19 alums dated for nearly two years before announcing their split in early March.)

"Let me clarify, the timeline of our relationship…has been distorted a bit," the reality TV star said. "I didn't announce our breakup until almost a full month later. And when he and I did reconnect, it was in no official capacity due to not really knowing where it could lead and some other circumstances."

Though she kept their reunion a secret, she began "nonchalantly" mentioning it to people when it started to fizzle out. "Who hasn't gotten back together with an ex?" Davies continued. "I know rumors are circulating heavily again due to our Instagram posts. Unfortunately I am going to leave you a little bit unsatisfied."

Watch

Julie Chen Tells All on Celebrity Big Brother Stars

And while the pair are not getting back together, Davies insists everything that happened between them was wholeheartedly real—and not for attention. (You can ignore those Instagram pictures of them sitting solo in identical beds.)

"You can just ask my mom who watched me lay in bed and cry off and on for three months," she confessed. "I have appreciated and loved all of you who have loved and supported us and I would never take advantage of that. I would never manipulate you guys in any sort of way. Everything that has happened, has not been fabricated in any sort of way."

In March, Jansen revealed on his podcast Find Your Fortitude that they had ended their relationship. "I was in love with Elena," he confessed. "I wanted to start a family, start a life with her." Alas, he went on to explain that they had a "rocky relationship" and "broke up so many times."

His ex, for her part, addressed the split on Instagram. "I am so very sad to share my narrative of the split between Mark and myself," she said, teasing her podcast. "This is my most vulnerable episode."

Today, she wishes nothing but the best for Jansen. "I do love him very very very much, still," she said. "I don't think anyone is shocked to hear that. But I do have some self-growth and reflecting to do before I can enter any kind of relationship."

And now, she is ending the conversation. "Out of respect for Mark, and my hope in what could be for us, I am leaving this narrative much more private for now," she concluded. "I am a normal girl who loves this one guy and I don't know what the future holds yet. But I am hopeful and I am excited to find out."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , Reality TV , Breakups , Couples , TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelorette, Cast

The Bachelorette's Hannah Pleads Stop F--king With My Mind in Dramatic New Trailer

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, Luke Parker

When Luke Tried to Cut Hannah Off—It's The Bachelorette Moment Everyone Is Talking About

America's Got Talent, Darci Lynne Farmer

How Each America’s Got Talent Winner Has Spent—or Squandered—Their Chance at Fame

Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

Inside Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's "New Normal" 1 Year After The Bachelorette

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Showed the Cast Reacting to the End of the Series and It Was So Good

Can Chrissy Teigen Handle the Gavel?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: All About Larissa's Kids and Pedro's Risqué Dancing

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.