The Bachelorette's Hannah Pleads Stop F--king With My Mind in Dramatic New Trailer

ABC
by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 28, 2019 6:51 AM
ABC
Is The Bachelorette getting viewers ready for a battle of the Lukes?
In a new preview, Luke S. and Luke P. have a tense situation over, what else, Hannah Brown.
"Let me just tell you, man, karma is a bitch, and you're going to get one," Luke S. tells Luke P. in the video below.
Seems like Luke P. didn't take Hannah's conversation about cockiness vs. confidence to heart because he's later seen saying he's not threatened by anybody, getting in the faces of other guys and being aggressive on the rugby field.
In the new trailer for what's to come, Jed is coming in hot.
"I feel something inside me growing that I've never felt before and I think it could turn into forever," he tells her.
But it looks like things take a turn because Hannah's crying to the cameras and says, "Stop f—king with my mind." And in a moment alone with Jed, he says, "I just don't fully understand how you can be as amazing as you are and even consider someone like him."
The trailer above also features the now-infamous line, "I have had sex and Jesus still loves me."
While on E!'s Daily Pop, Hannah opened up about why she said that.
"If this was going to be my story and for people to really see me be me, for this to ever work, I had to be as genuine and let all walls down and yeah, say some stuff that was like, ‘Oh my god did she say that?' I did, I sure did," she said about the heavily promoted moment.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Showed the Cast Reacting to the End of the Series and It Was So Good
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?