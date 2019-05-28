When Luke Tried to Cut Hannah Off—It's The Bachelorette Moment Everyone Is Talking About

Hannah Brown did not come to play. The Bachelorette star was not afraid to speak her mind—and shut down an eager man.

"It's annoying when Luke P., like, tries to flaunt our connection in front of the guys. There have just been some, like, little red flags about how he carries himself that bothers me a little bit. It's like this fine line that I really think is attractive to, like, it's the most unattractive thing I've seen in my life," Hannah told cameras on The Bachelorette's Monday, May 27 episode.

In their one-on-one, Luke P. praised Hannah for how amazing she was.