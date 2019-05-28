Here's How Many Kids Behati Prinsloo Says Adam Levine Wants

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 28, 2019 5:18 AM
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are the proud parents to Dusty Rose Levine and Gio Grace Levine, and it looks like the celebrity couple already has plans to grow their family of four.
The supermodel discussed the possibility of having more kids on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
While Prinsloo says her Maroon 5 hubby would like to have a total of five kids, she's not so sure this will be the final number.
"I thought I wanted five, but now I think three or four will be good," she says.
Ellen DeGeneres then teases the mother of two about "backing up" her count.
"Just by one," Prinsloo says. "Adam can't have everything. I'm carrying them."
If the two stars decide to have more children, they can always turn to DeGeneres for baby names. After all, the celebrities credit the TV host with coming up with their firstborn's moniker.
According to Levine, who told the story back in 2016, the two originally had a different name in mind for their first daughter; however, they scratched it off the list after the Grammy winner had texted the moniker to DeGeneres and she told him she hated it. The comedienne then sent Levine a few suggestions and one of them happened to be "Dusty."
However, Prinsloo wasn't sold on it right away.
"I was like, 'Dusty? My parents are going to think it's like a piece of dust,'" she recalls.
But as time went on, the name grew on Prinsloo.
"As the months went by and the belly grew and the name came in and out, she was born and she was a Dusty—thanks to Ellen," she said.
In addition to discussing her children, Prinsloo opens up about Save the Rhino Trust Namibia and the work she's doing with the organization, which aims to help protect black rhinos.
Watch the video to see the full interview.
