Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's #WadeWorldTour2019 Has Us Booking a Flight to Greece

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 27, 2019 8:40 PM

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Instagram

Gabrielle Unionand Dwyane Wade could teach a master class in living your best life. Exhibit A: #WadeWorldTour2019.

Such is what the A-list pair has dubbed their latest European adventure. With his NBA retirement officially underway, the former Miami Heat player and his longtime love have jetted off to Greece, as evidenced by their supremely picturesque, wanderlust-inducing recent Instagram posts. 

As the L.A.'s Finest actress put it, "Livin Cool"—and from the incredible looks of it, they are indeed. 

Inside Gabrielle Union's First Days As a New Mom

The star has shared a series photos of them together taking in the sights from Hydra, a Greek island located in the Aegean Sea. In addition to exploring the area and documenting the moments, the actress also shared she got in some rest. 

"Slept the day away," the new mom told fans on her Instagram Story Monday. "It was supposed to be our beach day...got up, ate breakfast, went back to sleep." 

While they're hours ahead and many miles away, the pair took some time out to honor the United States holiday underway back at home. "Let It Flow. Living Cool. Happy Memorial Day [love] & [light] good people," Union wrote on her account. "Do not forget to give all honor and praise to the service people past and present who have served our country."

