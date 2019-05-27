Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Is Pregnant With Twins

The Palin family is getting not one, but two new members.

Sarah Palin's daughter Willow Palin is pregnant with twins, the 24-year-old mom-to-be announced on Instagram Monday night. "@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!" Willow wrote online. "Baby Bailey's [sic] arriving December 2019 #TWINS."

Willow paired the caption with a photo of an ultrasound and two pint-sized shirts. Younger sister Piper Palin also celebrated the news online, writing on her Instagram Story, "So excited for my sister and brother-in-law! TWO babies!!"