We Can't Stop Watching Prince William Cheer on This Winning Soccer Team

Prince William makes for quite the entertaining ultimate fan.

The royal spent some time in the stands on Monday at the 2019 EFL Championship play-off final held at Wembley Stadium in London. The Duke of Cambridge was spotted in the sea of soccer enthusiasts watching as Aston Villa defeated Derby County on Monday. As a result of the victory, the team was simultaneously promoted to the Premier League, the English football league system's highest level.

While fans were undoubtedly excited to see the win, it seems no one was more enthusiastic than Prince William, who was captured by cameras cheering and hugging former Aston Villa player John Carew. The smiling prince certainly did not hide his joy as he pumped his fist in the air and applauded.