Kelly Clarkson Sticks Up for 16-Year-Old Singer and Proves She's Still Our American Idol

Our Twitter feed would suck without Kelly Clarkson.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, The Voice coach found herself enjoying the festivities at the Indy 500.

Unfortunately, one Twitter user tried to rain on her parade by posting a not-so-nice message.

"@KellyClarkson Indy 500 - Absolute WORST version of God Bless America I've ever heard!!! Sing it the way it was written, without all the slow whining, the ‘stylizing,' the chirps and warbles," the user wrote. "Want to know how to sing it right? Listen to Kate Smith's version."

As it turns out, Kelly saw the message and couldn't help but clap back in an epic way.