J.J. Watt Is Engaged to Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., May. 26, 2019 7:40 PM
J.J. Watt is "the luckiest man in the world."
After dating for over three years, the Texans football star got down on one knee to ask for Kealia Ohai's hand in marriage. And, obviously, she said yes!
"Still can't believe I get to be with you forever," Ohai, a pro soccer player, shared on Instagram. "I love you."
Her fiancé is just as excited to spend the rest of his life with her. He proudly proclaimed on Instagram that he is the "luckiest man in the world," and added #SheSaidYes.
Of course, their friends and family, which includes Pittsburgh Steeler lineback T.J. Watt, congratulated the pair on the happy news. The Steelers linebacker commented on Kealia's photo, "Couldn't be happier for you guys!!"
He added on his brother's post that the wedding is going to be "EPIC." That's right, he did it in all caps, so he means business!
The official Instagram for the Houston Texans also sent the couple love and warm wishes. "Congratulations," the team commented with a ring emoji.
It looks like everyone just adores Kealia, including his mom. Back in 2015, the football player told E! News, "You'll definitely need to pass my mom's test... I think my mom knows and everyone knows I would never end up with a girl my mom didn't approve of."
It's safe to say that his future bride passed the test with flying colors!
Congratulations to the couple!
