Summer House Alum Ashley Wirkus Welcomes Baby No. 1

Ashley Wirkus is officially a mom!

The Summer House alum welcomed her first child with husband Brad McAtee on Friday, May 24, according to People. Friends and family were happy to meet the little boy named Dean Hudson McAtee, who weighed in at 8 lbs. 7 oz.

Her twin sister, Lauren, told the outlet, "It was a very emotional but incredible labor experience for Ashley as she not only had her husband Brad in the room but me, our sisters Rachel and Mia, and our mom Dana in the room during delivery!"

According to the lifestyle blogger, she and the group were present in the delivery room to cheer on and offer moral support to the first time mom. "Before the doctor came in, she said she could hear us all coaching and pushing alongside Ashley. No surprise, our cheering was heard throughout the hospital once he arrived!"