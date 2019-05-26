Miley Cyrus Raps About Nicki Minaj and Cardi B in New Song "Cattitude"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 26, 2019 10:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Jo Hale/Redferns, Karwai Tang/Getty Images, Presley Ann/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Miley Cyrus is making a music comeback and picking sides in a feud between two of the biggest female rappers.

The pop star performed at  BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend show in England on Saturday and debuted three new songs, reportedly titled "Cattitude," "Dream" and "Mother's Daughter." In the first one, she raps the lyrics, "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi."

Last September, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got into a scuffle at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party in New York City.

In 2015, Miley made unflattering remarks about Nicki in a New York Times interview. The rapper responded to her comments at the MTV VMAs, calling the singer, who hosted the show, a "bitch" and asking her "What's good?". Earlier this year, the two appeared to squash their beef.

Neither Nicki nor Cardi have commented on Miley's new song "Cattitude."

Watch

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music With Oscar Winner Mark Ronson

The song's Nicki-Cardi lyric has sparked memes, to Miley's delight.

She retweeted several of them.

She also offered up her own contributions.

Miley debuted the three new tracks days before she is expected to release new music on May 31.

The singer has recently posted cryptic "She Is Coming" posts on social media.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Nicki Minaj , Cardi B , Music , Feuds , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Spice Girls Reunion Tour 2019, Dublin, Ireland, Mel B, Geri

Mel B Addresses Sound Issues That Plagued Spice Girls' Reunion Tour Opener

Spice Girls

These Photos of the Spice Girls Reunion Tour Will Have You Saying Zig-a-Zig-Ah

Kim Kardashian West, Paris Hilton

Watch Kim Kardashian in Paris Hilton's Sexy Music Video for ''My Best Friend’s Ass''

Kim Kardashian's Booty Gets Praised in Paris Hilton's Music Video

Taylor Swift Shares True Meaning Behind New Music

Why Dionne Warwick Thinks Beyonce Isn't an Icon Yet

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Taylor Swift Reveals Her Biggest Clue Yet About Her New Album

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.