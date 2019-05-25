Prince Harry's Friend and Polo Star Nacho Figueras Calls Him "Compassionate" in Moving Post

Polo star Nacho Figueras is singing Prince Harry's praises after their big polo match this weekend in Rome.

Prince Harry and Figueras both participated in the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, which will "raise funds and awareness for Sentebale's work supporting children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa."

On Saturday, Figueras posted a loving tribute to his friend on Instagram and shared a series of photos from their athletic weekend in Italy's capital city.

"The world thinks they know everything about this man," Figueras began.

"I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place, wether [sic] that is helping kids in Africa, talking openly about mental health, encouraging children or talking about climate change and the things that we all human beings need to change for the next generations."