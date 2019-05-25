Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party With New Kids On The Block

Step by Step, Ashley Iaconetti is getting closer to her dream wedding to her love Jared Haibon.

Ashley (a.k.a. Ashley I. in Bachelor Nation circles) celebrated her upcoming nuptials with some girlfriends over the weekend for her bachelorette party. The evening was dubbed her #NKOTbachelorette and she even wore a sash that said NKOTBRIDE.

The Bachelor in Paradise star hopped on a party bus with her friends and the big group attended the New Kids On The Block concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. on Friday night. Donnie Wahlberg, one of the lead members of the band, took pictures and videos with Ashley and her bachelorette party at the concert.

"Happy Bachelorette Party ASHLEY!!!!!" he wrote on his Instagram Story above a Boomerang of the group. "#NKOTBachelorette congrats Ashley & Jared!"

Wahlberg also tagged Jared, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise's official Instagram pages.