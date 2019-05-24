Mama June's Downward Spiral Gets Dangerous Ahead of ''Intense'' Intervention

Mama June is in a state of crisis.

On tonight's penultimate episode of Mama June From Not to Hot: The Road to Intervention, those closest to the Shannon family matriarch come together to shed new light on her recent scandals. In March, June was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Her longtime boyfriend, Eugene Doak, was also arrested on the same charges, in addition to third-degree domestic violence.

In the candid discussion, June's sister Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, her ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson and his wife Jennifer Lamb share their perspectives on why Mama June is in dire need of an intervention.

"I was kind of surprised because I didn't know June to do something like this. Looking at her on TV you could something ain't right," Sugar Bear said of June's legal drama. "We're concerned about what's happening to [June's daughter] Alana. She may have to come stay with us 'cause her mom sure can't take care of her right now."

It's then revealed that Pumpkin has temporary custody of the 13-year-old, which Jennifer said they plan to fight "tooth and nail."