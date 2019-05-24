Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Tropical Getaway

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 24, 2019 1:54 PM

Briana DeJesus, John Rodriguez

Instagram

Happy anniversary to Briana DeJesus and John Rodriguez!

The Teen Mom 2 star and her boyfriend are celebrating a year of dating with a tropical trip to Punta Cana. Briana took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of sweet pics from the vacation, including snaps of the duo on a boat, as well as snorkeling together.

"#1yearanniversary #puntacana #baecation I love you," Briana captioned the cute post.

It was just over a month ago that Briana opened up to E! News about her relationship with John and their anniversary trip.

"We're about to hit a year in May so we're planning a first anniversary trip," the MTV star dished. "Everything has been good. He's great."

Watch

Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans' Biggest Scandals

Briana, who is mom to daughters Nova, 7, and Stella, 1, added that John is "super attentive to the girls."

"He loves the girls, the girls enjoy him and everything's been good," she told E! News.

"I like him because he doesn't rush this relationship. We both have been taking it slow," Briana went on to explain. "We're not looking into having any kids right now. We're not looking into moving in together. We're not looking into getting married. We're just enjoying each other and taking things how it is."

"And maybe one day we'll talk more into detail about what we're going to do in the future," she continued. "We've been good. No rush this time."

